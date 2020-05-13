Edmonson County High School announces graduation date

Schools in the area are now making decisions on what they are going to do about the 2020 graduation.

Edmonson County High School announced that their graduation will take place in person on September 26 with a virtual ceremony on May 22.

"We have the deepest respect for our senior class. They have been a phenomenal group of leaders in our school. They have helped to establish a positive school culture. They have given us one of the best school years this year that we could ever ask for," said Brian Alexander, Principal.

They added while this is not ideal their number one priority is keeping everyone safe and healthy.