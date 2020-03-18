Edmonson county resident starts 'Operation EC Assist' in an effort to help those in need

Local communities are doing their part to help those who might not be able to leave their homes.

Scott Lindsey started the program “Operation EC assist” in Edmonson County.

This program allows volunteers from the Edmonson County community to help the elderly or the immune-compromised residents of the community who are more susceptible to the coronavirus.

“The idea came from some volunteers that were just talking back and forth basically and we just decided that it might be good this to have everything coordinated in one spot to where people could volunteer," said Lindsay.

Lindsay says that Edmonson is a special community that rallies in times of need.

“There’s a lot of things that I love about Edmonson county, but the one thing that you can count on with Edmonson county is that is somebody is in need and somebody is going to be there to help," added Lindsey. "It’s always been that way from the time I was young until now and it’s always going to be that way. It doesn’t matter what’s going on in the world or anything else that’s going on around us, if someone is in need in Edmonson county there is going to be someone there to help them."

Over 100 volunteers have signed up to help in this effort if you would like to help or you are in need you can call Scott Lindsay at 270-991-2250.