Edmonson county schools will be offering grab and go meals to students

Friday, schools in the region prepared to work to ensure that students will still be provided lunch with the schools being closed.

According to the Edmonson County food service director, they have been working tirelessly to create a system to make sure that every Edmonson County student that needs a meal will be able to get one.

"We are going to offer grab and go meals Monday through Friday for the weeks of March 16th- 19th, 23rd-27th, and the 30th-April 3rd we will not be offering meals of spring break," said Joyce Brown, food service director.

There will be six pick up locations at their volunteer fire department Rocky Hill, Chalybeate, Wingfield, Kyrock, Bear creek, and lincoln.

"We are utilizing our bus drivers they have offered to help us with this they will pick up the meal at whatever designated school that is preparing the meals that day and then they will take them to these locations and they will take them there from 11 to 12 and then people will come and pick up their meals," said Brown

If your child is enrolled in Edmonson schools and you will need a meal please call their hotline at 270-597-8955.