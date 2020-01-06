Edmonson family recalls a terrifying crash on highway 185

In the past year Highway 185 has seen several earth-shattering accidents.

"It's like someone took a hammer and like you got this picture-perfect world, you know your family and everything, and that's the way I felt about everything. It's like they just broke it," said Katlyn Bullock.

The Bullocks of Edmonson County were one of the families affected by the stretch of road.

"You feel like nothing is gonna be the same again. You know, you feel like the world is just crashing down around you," said Katlyn.

Matthew Bullock was on his way to work when his vehicle went off the road on Highway 185.

Locals know 185 for not only being curvy but for having no forgiveness for drivers.

"The place where Matthew went off, it was a straight stretch, but there was no shoulder on that side of the road so as soon as he went off the road it was done," said Katlyn.

And this isn't the first time this family has been affected by 185.

"Trent, Matthew's first cousin, passed away on that road. It just seems like it's been one after the other and I just wish they would do something about it. You know, straighten it out, make it have more guard rails. I don't know what needs to be done, but something obviously needs to be done to take care of the situation," added Katlyn.

Matthew is recovering although he has a long road ahead of him.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet tells 13 News they are looking to make improvements to the road, but they do not yet have a timeline.