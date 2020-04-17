Edmonson man back home with his family recovering from COVID-19

An Edmonson man is now back home with his family recovering from COVID-19.

Darren Dennison was diagnosed with COVID-19 in late March after going to see his doctor for what he thought was allergies.

"We went to the doctor and he tested negative for the flu and we check on some other things and it didn't originally prevent itself as COVID and honestly he was being considered to be put in for dehydration. He had not presented himself as a COVID case, but once a week went on and he got sicker they realized and his doctor realized and they sent him to the ER," said Angela Dennison, Wife.

When his symptoms became increasingly worse Dennison was then put on a ventilator...

"There were 10 days that we had no contact with him in terms of interaction with him on the vent," said Dennison.

After a time of uncertainty, this week his family and friends celebrated his recovery and homecoming.

"Such emotional gratitude. We were met here by about 20 or 25 people that came and sat in their cars or sat in the road and held signs up and we had our family you know his mom and dad," said Dennison.

The family says that this recovery is a miracle.

"God has shown he and I both just how great his power can be. So if you just depend on him it will all work itself out," said Dennison.

He is back with his loved ones, and his wife says she can not thank the community enough for the love, prayers, and support for her family during this uncertain time.