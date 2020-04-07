Edmonson teacher talks about how teachers are staying in contact with students

It is a difficult time for students as they try to learn and maintain a normal schedule from home, while teachers try to find new ways to stay in contact with them.

Teachers are trying to find new ways to stay in touch with their students.

"Using Google classroom, I use that every day, talking to the kids whether it's about school work or not. I am just trying to give them a little pep talk at this point. I have made some videos and it has just been weird, because we just started Romeo and Juliet and they were about half way through the play and then we had to leave. So they are having to read it on their own. I have been trying to make it as fun as possible for them to read on their own, I have made some videos trying to explain it to them," said Jhonna Basil, High School Teacher at Edmonson County High.

Basil is not only learning how to navigate in this new climate, but is also just now getting her feet wet as a teacher.

"This is my first year teaching my first half year, I started in January so it has been weird because they didn't teach us this at Western. It has been a crazy experience, however we are trying to do the best we can for the kids," said Basil.

While this might be her first year, she is making sure to do everything to put her students' education and well being at the top of her priorities.

"They always can message me I have students message me at ten o'clock on Sunday night and I try to get back to them as soon as possible, just because I would do the same thing if I was struggling with something on the weekend. I would want to message my teacher and I would want them to message me right back, so I try to stay by my phone all the time so they can contact me whenever they need to," said Basil.

The first year teacher says that her priority is her kids and giving them the best education possible.