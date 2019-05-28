Edmonton man accused of assaulting woman with crowbar

An Edmonton man was arrested Monday after being accused of hitting a woman with several weapons including a crowbar.

The Edmonton County Sheriff's Office said an apparent assault victim went to Metcalfe County Emergency Dispatch around 2 p.m. and requested EMS. She was taken to EMS and treated for injuries to her arms, ribs and head, including multiple bone fractures and contusions.

ECSO said Jeremy Fancher struck the woman several times with weapons including a crowbar, table legs and a small TV.

The report said the woman escaped the home and got help from a passing motorist was admitted to a hospital and treated for "serious physical injury to her arms, ribs and head, to included multiple bone fractures and contusions."

ECSO said they found Fancher hiding in a compartment in the master bedroom of the home.

Fancher was charged with 2nd degree assault.