Edmonton man arrested after pursuit

Kentucky State Police says an Edmonton man was arrested Sunday afternoon after he attempted to evade a trooper.

According to police, the trooper tried to stop Nathan Pruitt for a traffic violation, but Pruitt began to flee on KY 163. Pruitt turned on and off several back roads before getting out of the car and running on foot. He was caught after a short foot pursuit.

Pruitt was charged with DUI, 2nd degree aggravating circumstance, fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle) 1st degree, wanton endangerment 1st degree (police officer), and other related charges.