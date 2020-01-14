Edmonton man arrested after altercation

An Edmonton man was arrested last Thursday on several charges after verbal and physical altercations.

The Metcalfe County Sheriff's Office said when they arrived at a home on Peckerwood Ridge Road in reference to a disturbance, Kendall Vibbert had already fled the scene.

MCSO was told Vibbert had come to the home while under the influence of alcohol and had gotten into a verbal altercation with several family members before the altercation escalated to a physical one. Vibbert allegedly brandished a box cutter knife and drove his vehicle recklessly on the property, coming close to the home and striking several items in the yard. MCSO said Vibbert then went to another nearby home and threatened another person.

Early Monday morning, Vibbert was placed under arrest at his home and charged with first degree wanton endangerment, first degree criminal mischief, third degree terroristic threatening and menacing.

