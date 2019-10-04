Edmonton man charged with assault of police officer following on-foot pursuit

On Wednesday, October 2, Edmonton Police and Metcalfe County Sheriff's Office conducted a traffic stop on North Main Street.

At first, the passenger of the vehicle didn't want to identify himself, but investigation found him out to be Derek Pulliam, an Edmonton man who had warrants out for his arrest.

When the deputy asked Pulliam to step out of the car, he refused, and when police tried to open the door, they say Pulliam fought with him to keep the door closed. The arrest citation says Pulliam then jumped across the cab and got out from the driver's side door.

An on-foot pursuit then ensued. A police officer caught up with Pulliam and tackled him to the ground.

The citation says Pulliam began resisting and kicked at a deputy, and attempted to break the Edmonton Police officer's finger.

The fight to restrain Pulliam continued and the citations say several closed fist strikes were used in trying to restrain him. They say he continued to fight and so OC spray was then deployed. During the struggle, further police presence arrived and they were able to arrest him.

Pulliam was charged with assault third degree of a police officer, fleeing or evading police, 1st degree wanton endangerment, and resisting arrest.

Following the incident, the Edmonton Police officer found that he had received small cuts and bruising to his upper right arm.