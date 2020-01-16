Edmonton man found in house, arrested for burglary

An Edmonton man was charged with several offenses Wednesday after burglary complaints in the Knob Lick community.

A deputy with the Metcalfe County Sheriff's Office was called to a home on Knob Lick Wisdom Road in reference to a burglary around 6:15 p.m. When he arrived at the scene, he was told an unknown white man attempted to forcefully enter an occupied dwelling and then fled the area on foot.

The deputy was called to the scene of another burglary complaint a short time later at a home on Crenshaw Cassidy Road. The homeowner told the deputy that when he arrived at his home, he discovered someone had forced the rear door open and was still inside.

The report said Chanse Ennis barricaded himself in one of the rooms and after a brief stand-off was taken into custody.

Ennis was served two warrants from Barren and Metcalfe counties and was charged with burglary 1st degree, burglary 2nd (attempt), criminal mischief 2nd degree and resisting arrest.

