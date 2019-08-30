Edmonton woman arrested for violating graves

An ongoing investigation found a Metcalfe County woman to be violating multiple graves at a cemetery.

On Sunday, August 18, Metcalfe County Sheriff's deputies were sent to Missionary Mound Cemetery in the Goodluck Community after a report of vandalism to several headstones.

Once there, he found several headstones forcefully removed from their bases.

Authorities say the scene indicated that a vehicle had driven across several graves, causing damage to the stones and the surrounding area.

Deputies received an anonymous tip that led deputies, on Friday, August 23, to the car implicated in the incident. They say it was at a home in Edmonton.

With further investigation, deputies were able to arrest Pamela Stearns, of Edmonton, one week later.

She was taken to the Barren County Jail on charges of criminal mischief, first degree and violating graves.