Education chief's future on agenda for revamped school board

Kentucky's newly reorganized state school board has convened its first meeting to consider the possible removal of the education commissioner.

The new board's agenda Thursday included “discussion and possible action" to terminate the contract of Wayne Lewis and to possibly appoint an interim commissioner.

Gov. Andy Beshear disbanded the Kentucky Board of Education on his first day in office Tuesday. He then recreated it with 11 new members. Beshear has expressed concerns about the previous board's support for charter schools. Lewis is also an advocate for charter schools. An hour into the meeting, the board went into a closed-door session to discuss Lewis' future.