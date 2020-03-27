Educational relief bill allows schools unlimited number of nontraditional instructional days

Governor Andy Beshear signed a bill on Tuesday which gives emergency relief to Kentucky schools during the coronavirus pandemic.

"This bill allows schools to be flexible and meet the needs of the students based upon the differences that they have depending on what area of the state they're in, whether they're rural, urban, whether independent district or whether a county district," said Representative Steve Riley (KY-R), District 23.

Passing with bipartisan support, Senate Bill 177 allows for schools to use as many nontraditional instruction days as needed. The emergency clause allows the bill to go into effect immediately.

Being involved with a lot of the education groups, local representative, Riley was involved in a lot of the amendments of the Senate Bill 177.

In the original bill, they were going to give schools 20 days of relief which meant they would not have to make up those days. However, the amendment Riley had a hand in, states there is no limit on make up days.

"There's a chance we will not go back to school this year and that's one of the reasons that we continue to want to give schools flexibility. We did not put a limit on how many days they could miss before they had to make any time up," Rep. Riley added.

Testing this year is also eliminated, according to the bill.

Additionally, schools will be able to continue serving and delivering free meals to children through SB 177.

"Everybody in the state has done a very good job of jumping in and saying, let's do what's best for students during these difficult times," said Rep. Riley.

Meanwhile, Monday will mark two weeks since school close as the governor asked schools to close March 16.

Barren and Warren County Schools started with nontraditional instruction days last Monday.

The governor recently asked schools to remain closed through April 20. Warren County says they plan to abide by the governor's request.

To read the full bill click here.