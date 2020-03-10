Effort to build veterans' nursing home clears another hurdle

A nearly decade-long effort to build a military veterans' nursing home in south central Kentucky has reached another milestone.

Gov. Andy Beshear on Tuesday signed legislation to provide $2.5 million to fund design and preconstruction costs.

“Our veterans are heroes to all Kentuckians,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “The Bowling Green Veterans Center will show our gratitude for their service and sacrifice in a tangible way, and I could not be more excited to get this project underway. Congratulations to Rep. Meredith on this milestone for the city.”

Rep. Michael Lee Meredith, the bill’s sponsor, added, “Bringing a veterans’ nursing home to Bowling Green has been a priority for me for five years and I am extremely happy to see that it will soon become a reality. There is almost no satisfaction like that of knowing the veterans of south central Kentucky—the men and women who have risked everything in service of our nation—will soon have a nursing home close to family and friends. HB 24 was one of the first pieces of legislation to pass the General Assembly this session and I appreciate the support of my colleagues in the House and Senate, as well as Gov. Beshear. Without a doubt, this speaks volumes about why Kentucky is recognized as one of the most military-friendly states in the nation.”

The governor was joined by a group of lawmakers and veterans at the statehouse signing ceremony for the bill. The measure supports another phase in the Bowling Green Veterans Center project.

The bill sailed through the legislature with bipartisan support. The $30 million project calls for a 90-bed, long-term skilled nursing care facility.

Construction will begin after the state receives federal match funding, expected later this spring. Once construction starts, it is expected to take approximately 2 years unless there are unforeseen delays.