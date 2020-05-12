Eight Edmonson Center residents pass away due to COVID-19

An Edmonson County nursing home is reporting that 30 residents and three staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

Brownsville's Edmonson Center says eight of those residents have passed away due to the virus. All residents in the building have been tested for COVID-19 at least twice and the staff members have all been tested once.

In a statement emailed to 13 News, Dr. Richard Feifer with Genesis said, "Edmonson Center has diligently followed the guidelines set by the CDC and in many cases have gotten out in front of public health guidelines. Adopting even more stringent infection precautions than were recommended at the time."

Representatives also told 13 News they are working around the clock to keep their patients and residents healthy and as safe as possible.