Eighth Annual Bowling Green Out of Darkness Walk

Saturday morning members from the Bowling Green Area gathered at the Epharm White Park for a walk to fight suicide.

"Well my son committed suicide 14 years ago and I don't want any other families to have to go through what we have lived through," said Darrell Traughber, event organizer.

"The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is working earnestly to try to help lower suicide rates and it's real important that no other families have to suffer and go through what we went through," said Traughber.

"So if we can just make a difference in one life and bring it to light and the awareness of it and like our shirts say not all wounds are visible,"said Dale Griffin.

Members attending the walk wore different color beads to represent loved ones they had lost to suicide. Whether it be a family member or a friend. They walked in memory of those they had lost.

Congressman Brett Guthrie also attended the out of the darkness community walk to speak about what washington is doing for suicide prevention

"There are some t-shirts here that say take away the stigma, the stigma of mental illness, the stigma of issues." said Rep. Brett Guthrie

"So I was asked to come out and talk about what Washington and we are doing a lot of things. Mostly through the VA. But that is transferable. So as we learn more about what's happening to our soldiers and mental health and how we can take care of our soldiers and sailors and airmen. Then we can translate that to other people with other issues as well." said Guthrie.

This is the 8th annual Walk to Fight Suicide. You can also give back by participating in the Connecting for Charity event on Tuesday. The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention has been able to meet their original goal and raise over $2,000. They now have a goal of $3,000 and are a few hundred dollars short of that goal.

If you are in a crisis or know someone who might need help please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or text talk to 741741.