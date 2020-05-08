Elderly Franklin woman scammed, neighbors and community rallies to help

Neighbors helping neighbors, that's the Franklin community.

76-year-old Kay Clark, of Franklin, paid more than $1,000 to get her driveway re-paved but ended up getting scammed.

"Kept noticing that it wasn't right, didn't look right," said Clark's neighbor, Dawn Cosby. "We just couldn't believe she paid that much, for that because the grass had already grown back in it and it was just a mess."

Clark thought she was getting a brand new driveway but ended up with gravel and an unfinished job.

"They did it with just gravel and some type of oil. They didn't have any asphalt in it and it just fell apart. The grass was growing up the middle and the neighbors got concerned and I'm so thankful they did," said Clark.

"We contacted the authorities, I contacted the Better Business Bureau, and us just kind of got the ball rolling on it," Cosby said.

Another one of Clark's neighbors, Rebecca Skipworth, contacted Deweese Construction Group Inc. in Franklin for help.

"We were initially just wanting to get their opinion," Skipworth said.

"They said it was definitely not blacktopped, it was not done the right way and that she had been scammed," Cosby said.

To the surprise of everyone involved, Deweese Construction Group came back that very next morning to redo Clark's entire driveway at no cost at all.

"We were just astonished at that amount of generosity and we're glad to have Deweese Construction as a part of our community too," Skipworth said.

"She was thrilled. She couldn't stop smiling, we were all crying," Cosby said.

"My goodness, I've got such good neighbors. They're wonderful and I'm just really thrilled, never thought this would happen," Clark said.

"We do try to look out for Miss Kay because she is elderly. That's what we're supposed to do, neighbors are supposed to help neighbors," Cosby said.

"We've got a great community here in Franklin and we all look out for each other," Skipworth said.

"Well I sure do appreciate them and I thank God that he sent me such good neighbors," said Clark.

Skipworth says Clark was targeted by a man calling himself 'Freddy Baker,' and they believe he is out of Tennessee.