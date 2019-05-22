Election aftermath: Warren County Clerk's Office gears up for November

Less than 24 hours after Kentucky's 2019 primary election, the Warren County Clerk's Office is organizing materials to start preparing for the state's general election in November.

"There's a lot that we have to sort through and get it ready," said Warren County Clerk Lynette Yates, looking at the election materials and boxes stacked up throughout the office.

"We start working on the November election generally in early September," she said.

Tuesday's primary was projected to bring about 12 to 15% of registered voters to the polls but in the end, Yates said more than 19% of registered voters showed up in Warren County.

"It was better than expected, still not as much as we would've liked to have seen but it was better," said Yates.

"We had probably about 20 percent democrat and 18 percent republican turnout for the race," she added.

Per usual, voter turnout is expected to increase significantly in the general election.

"For that election, I think 29% is what we had four years ago, so we feel like it's going to be even greater than that," said Yates.

Also for Tuesday's primary, new e-polling books were used in half of Warren County's precincts. These electronic books allow voters to scan their license or manually type in information and pick up their ballot, instead of flipping through the old paper booklets to look up each individual name.

Yates said she's hopeful this system will cut down on wait time for voters in line and tabulation time at the end of the night -- on Tuesday, that proved to be the case.

"We got great feedback that it cut off so much time for our election officers of counting the rosters at the end of the night. They were all back sooner so we got our election results in sooner," she said.

Yates went on to say, "I was home by 8:30 p.m. so that was something we haven't had in several elections," she said.

Warren County has enough e-books for half of its precincts, the rest should be coming from the state by November's election. If that's the case, we could see election results much faster than usual.

Election day is November 5.

