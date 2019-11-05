Elections 2019 | Kentucky election results

Updated: Tue 6:08 PM, Nov 05, 2019

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Follow this link for statewide results as polls close across the state: Statewide Results

Follow this link for the Metcalfe County Sheriff's race: Metcalfe County Sheriff

Below are other county races from around the area we are following:

Allen

County Surveyor

5th District Magistrate - Anthony Thompson (R) - unopposed

Barren

7th District Constable

Board of Education – 3rd District – Eddy Joey Newberry II - unopposed

Cumberland

County Surveyor

Edmonson

County Surveyor

School Board – Paul Forester - unopposed

Grayson

1st District Magistrate - Kevin Fulkerson (R) - unopposed

Hart

County Surveyor –

Logan

Constable 1st District – Larry Christie - unopposed

Constable 3rd District – Michael Holdren - unopposed

Constable – 6th District –

Metcalfe

Sheriff – Charles Costello (R)
Rex Allen Huffman (D)

County Surveyor – write-in

Monroe

County Supervisor –

Constable 3rd District – Frank Massingille (R) - unopposed

Muhlenberg

County-Surveyor –

Bremen City Council

South Carrollton City Council

Ohio

City of McHenry Mayor –

McHenry City Commissioners –

Rockport City Commissioners –

Russell

Constable –

Simpson

County Surveyor –

Todd

County Surveyor

Warren

School Board 1st District – Kevin Jackson – unopposed

School Board 2nd District – Lloyd Williford - unopposed

Woodburn City Commissioners

 