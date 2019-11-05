Elections 2019 | Kentucky election results

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Follow this link for statewide results as polls close across the state: Statewide Results
Follow this link for the Metcalfe County Sheriff's race: Metcalfe County Sheriff
Below are other county races from around the area we are following:
Allen
County Surveyor
5th District Magistrate - Anthony Thompson (R) - unopposed
Barren
7th District Constable
Board of Education – 3rd District – Eddy Joey Newberry II - unopposed
Cumberland
County Surveyor
Edmonson
County Surveyor
School Board – Paul Forester - unopposed
Grayson
1st District Magistrate - Kevin Fulkerson (R) - unopposed
Hart
County Surveyor –
Logan
Constable 1st District – Larry Christie - unopposed
Constable 3rd District – Michael Holdren - unopposed
Constable – 6th District –
Metcalfe
Sheriff – Charles Costello (R)
Rex Allen Huffman (D)
County Surveyor – write-in
Monroe
County Supervisor –
Constable 3rd District – Frank Massingille (R) - unopposed
Muhlenberg
County-Surveyor –
Bremen City Council
South Carrollton City Council
Ohio
City of McHenry Mayor –
McHenry City Commissioners –
Rockport City Commissioners –
Russell
Constable –
Simpson
County Surveyor –
Todd
County Surveyor
Warren
School Board 1st District – Kevin Jackson – unopposed
School Board 2nd District – Lloyd Williford - unopposed
Woodburn City Commissioners