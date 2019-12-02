Elgedawy Tabbed C-USA Player of the Week

After posting back-to-back double-doubles in the Saint Mary’s Thanksgiving Classic, WKU women’s basketball student-athlete Raneem Elgedawy has been named Conference USA Player of the Week.

Elgedawy put up 18 points and pulled down 10 rebounds in a win against Tulsa in the first game of the classic. Against the host team, the junior was one point shy of her career high with 27 points and she crashed the boards for 13 rebounds.

The Alexandria, Egypt native has notched four-straight double-doubles and has five on the season, leading C-USA and ranking as the eighth most in the country. Her 16 career double-doubles are the 13th most in WKU history.

Elgedawy has led WKU in scoring three-straight games and is scoring a team-leading 16.3 points per game. With 950 career points, she’s only 50 points away from joining the WKU 1,000 point club.

The Lady Toppers are home for the final non-conference home game of the season on Wednesday, Dec. 4 against Oklahoma. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. Tickets for that game are being offered at a special promotional price of $1 and the first 1,000 fans will receive a WKU Crazy Hair hat.

