Elizabethtown Middle School teacher selected to attend national CSPAN conference

School is still in session for a local social studies teacher. Only, this time, she’s the one taking notes.

Dr. Renee Steele from Elizabethtown Middle School joins other teachers at CSPAN's annual educators' conference. (Source Gray DC)

"As a life long learner, I’m always looking for opportunities to develop as a teacher," said Dr. Steele, a 7th grade social studies teacher at Elizabethtown Middle School.

Steele is one of 32 educators selected to attend CSPAN’s annual educator’s conference in the nation's capitol.

“We select them from all across the country,” said CSPAN Education Program Specialist Pam McGorry. “They come here to learn about our network and to explore our video library, as well as the thousands of free resources that are available on CSPAN’s classroom website.”

The hope is that the teachers will then use those resources in the classroom, this fall.

McGorry says Dr. Steele was chosen based on her passion, drive, and dedication to her students, as well as her eagerness to apply new resources to her curriculum.

“I really want my students to be critical thinkers, not just critical thinkers, but problem solvers, who look at an issue and come up with a solution.” said Dr. Steele. “It’s great to be here.”

Copyright 2019 Gray DC. All rights reserved.