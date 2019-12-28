Elizabethtown Police officers save CVS customers from hostile chicken

Officers in Elizabethtown had to handle some foul play at a CVS parking lot Friday afternoon. The post says that the officers had to go into the beak of danger to save customers from a hostile chicken in the CVS parking lot.

The post reads:

"A very hostile chicken was menacing patrons at a local pharmacy today. Probably feeding an addiction to corn or grubs or birdseed or whatever the heck chickens eat. Responding officers were pecked viciously by the uncooperative fowl fiend, and he made some adept use of vehicles for cover."