Elizabethtown couple jailed for burglary

An Elizabethtown couple has been arrested for burglary and theft of over $10,000.

Vine Grove Police say James Reed, 28, and Trista Crooks, 35, broke into a residence on December 23, 2019 and stole a substantial amount of money. On January 16, 2020 officers executed a search warrant and recovered the money, evidence of this incident, and possibly items relating to a previously unreported burglary at the same residence.

Reed and Crooks were arrested and taken to the Hardin County Detention Center. Police say further arrests are pending.

