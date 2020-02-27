Elkton man charged with drug trafficking following investigation

An Elkton, Kentucky man is behind bars charged with several drug offenses including drug trafficking.

On February 22nd, an agent with the South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force and Chief Robert Toombs of Elkton Police Department met with the Todd County Attorney to present information regarding an ongoing investigation.

On February 23 officers executed the Search Warrant at 850 East Jefferson Street. 42-year-old Daniel Bell, the subject in the investigation, was inside the home.

While trying to arrest Bell, he threw a glass smoking device with methamphetamine, trying to destroy evidence.

After arresting Bell, authorities searched the home.

Bell was found to be in possession of trafficking amounts of methamphetamine and marijuana. Bell also had a .40 caliber handgun which makes this an enhanced offense with drug trafficking.

Bell was also found with suspected LSD, anabolic steroids, and prescription medication that were not prescribed to him. A large amount of money was also seized.

Bell was taken to the Todd County Detention Center and charged with: Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense Greater than 2 Grams Methamphetamine Firearm Enhancement, Possession Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense Methamphetamine, Trafficking in Marijuana Less Than 8oz 1st Offense Firearm Enhancement, Possession of Marijuana, Possession Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense LSD, Possession Controlled Substance 2nd Degree Anabolic Steroid, Prescription Controlled Substance Not in Proper Container 1st Offense, Tampering With Physical Evidence, and Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree.