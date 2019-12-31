The JA Classroom of the Week is Ellen Buselmeier’s 1st grade class at William Natcher Elementary School. Her class was led by JA Volunteer Kristina Wimpee who is a Clinical Pharmacist at TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital. The 1st grade Junior Achievement program is titled “JA Our Families” and it explains how family members' jobs and businesses contribute to the well-being of the family and of the community. The program introduces the concept of needs and wants and explores the ways families plan for and acquire goods and services. Students analyze their own skills to determine ways they can support their families. Kristina’s favorite part of volunteering for JA is connecting with kids and teaching them life lessons about money and government. She also said, “I absolutely loved my 5 sessions with Mrs. B’s 1st graders. Bringing real world examples into the classroom helps them make connections. They come up with the greatest examples in our discussions. If you have an hour a week for just 5 weeks, volunteer for Junior Achievement, you will benefit from it and so will the kids!”

About Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky (JASCKY)

Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky served 9 counties and reached over 12,700 students during the 2018-2019 year. Junior Achievement is the world's largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches 4.8 million students per year in more than 100 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.6 million students served by operations over 100 other countries worldwide. For more information on Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky please visit www.jaforkids.com.

