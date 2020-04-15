Ellen Degeneres donates $1 million for the All-In Challenge to help with COVID-19 relief

During a remotely produced episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” airing Friday, April 17th, Ellen DeGeneres announces she and her wife, Portia de Rossi, will be donating $1 million to the All-In Challenge.

The initiative aims to raise $100 million for non-profit organizations, helping provide food to those in need during the coronavirus crisis, including Meals on Wheels, No Kid Hungry, America’s Food Fund, Feeding America, and World Central Kitchen.

Leonardo DiCaprio joined the initiative today along with his “Killers of the Flower Moon” co-star Robert DeNiro.

He nominated Ellen to offer a once-in-a-lifetime experience and help them raise money to reach their goal.

The talk show host accepts the challenge and announces by donating a minimum of $25, one fan will win the opportunity to co-host an episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” interviewing A-list celebrities, and spending a day learning how the hit talk show comes together.

Then, Ellen keeps the All-In Challenge rolling by nominating her friends Justin Timberlake and Laura Dern.

To donate and enter for your chance to join Ellen as her co-host, click here.

