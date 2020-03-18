Emergency Management procedure for Covid-19

Warren County Emergency Management Director Ronnie Pearson told us policy changes have been made for all agencies on how to respond to individuals who test positive.

He told us there is help for those in need. Said Pearson: "I encourage our church environment, our pastoral association, the elderly that's connected to the virus, if nothing else, pick up a phone and call those individuals to make sure they have everything they need, and that they are doing okay and don't have any unmet needs that either the church, our office, or the warren county government can provide for them."

if you do find someone who needs help, you can all the Warren County Emergency Management Office at 270-781-8776.