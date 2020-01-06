Emergency regulation reversed regarding Warren County ambulance service

The Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services has reversed a 2018 decision issuing an emergency administrative regulation regarding ambulance service for several counties in Kentucky, including Warren County.

A report released by the Pegasus Institute claimed that state regulations negatively impact the number of ambulance providers in our state. The report considered Warren County under-provided because of only one EMS provider in the community, stating "There is no community in Kentucky that appears more under-served than Warren County."

The report declared the crisis was in counties without adequate ambulance services to treat medical emergencies with urgency and with respect to patient choice.

The new emergency regulation said there is no lack of access or issue with patient choice.

Wade Stone, Executive Vice President of Med Center Health, said the decision is a commendable one.

“Med Center Health commends the Cabinet for Health and Family Services on its decision to reverse the effects of a Certificate of Need regulation which was issued in September 2018. That regulation, had it not been reversed, promised to negatively impact ambulance service in Warren County. The Cabinet restored integrity to the Certificate of Need process by taking action this past Thursday and making clear that a public health crisis does not exist in our community involving access to ambulance service and patient choice.

"The Cabinet’s newly stated position has received local and statewide bipartisan support and will ensure that the Bowling Green – Warren County community will continue receiving outstanding care from an award-winning ambulance service: Medical Center EMS.”

With 13 EMS trucks, dispatch onsite and about 100 employees, Med Center EMS is the only ambulance provider in the Warren County-Bowling Green area.

Read the emergency regulation reversal below.

OIG Emergency Regulation by WBKO on Scribd