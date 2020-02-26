The JA Classroom of the Week is Emily Bergeron’s 1st and 2nd grade class at Lost River Elementary. Her class was led by JA Volunteer Teryl Carter who is an Insurance Agent at Davis Insurance. The class studied the Junior Achievement program titled “JA Our Families” and it explains how family members' jobs and businesses contribute to the well-being of the family and of the community. The program introduces the concept of needs and wants and explores the ways families plan for and acquire goods and services. Students analyze their own skills to determine ways they can support their families. Teryl’s favorite part of volunteering for JA is walking in to 25 smiling faces that are excited and eager to learn and participate in fun activities. She also said, “Junior Achievement was very rewarding. Not only was it so much fun to see 25 smiling faces each week, we learned valuable lessons that they can apply in day to day life as well as tools that will help them be contributing citizens of our community.”

About Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky (JASCKY)

Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky served 9 counties and reached over 12,700 students during the 2018-2019 year. Junior Achievement is the world's largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches 4.8 million students per year in more than 100 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.6 million students served by operations over 100 other countries worldwide. For more information on Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky please visit www.jaforkids.com.

