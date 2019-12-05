The JA Classroom of the Week is Emily McMurray’s 5th and 6th grade class at Rockfield Elementary. Her class was led by JA Volunteer Emily Graham who is a Certified Public Accountant at Joe W. Taylor, CPAs. The 5th grade Junior Achievement program is titled “JA Our Nation” and it provides practical information about the need for employees who can meet the demands of the 21st century job market, particularly high-growth, high-demand jobs. By program's end, students will understand the skills, especially in science, technology, engineering, and math, that will make their futures brighter. Emily’s favorite part of volunteering for JA is how excited the kids are each week. “It is something they look forward to and are sad when the program is over. I love connecting with kids that I would not normally have a chance to meet.” She also said, “JA plays an important role in the classroom. It gives the teachers extra resources and reinforces the concepts they are teaching.”

About Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky (JASCKY)

Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky served 9 counties and reached over 12,700 students during the 2018-2019 year. Junior Achievement is the world's largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches 4.8 million students per year in more than 100 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.6 million students served by operations over 100 other countries worldwide. For more information on Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky please visit www.jaforkids.com.

