Emotional testimony details heartbreak, no doubt of guilt during Timothy Madden sentencing

After an emotionally painful eight hours in court, the family of Gabbi Doolin can now begin a new chapter of their lives.

Timothy Madden, the man who pleaded guilty to the murder of seven-year-old Gabbi Doolin will officially remain behind bars for the rest of his life.

Wednesday, family members from both sides appeared in Allen County Circuit Court for Timothy Madden's sentencing.

In August, Madden entered into a guilty plea to Doolin's murder and kidnapping and entered an Alford plea for rape and sodomy.

"Of course, there is a perversity with respect to this plea that is hard to understand," said Allen County Circuit Court Judge Janet Crocker. "I will admit that I kidnapped and killed this child, but I'm not going to admit that I raped and sodomized this child because somehow my family might think less of me."

The case took nearly four years to come to a close and more details of the investigation surfaced during the sentencing.

Ultimately, the decision came down to Judge Crocker who accepted the commonwealth's recommendation and sentenced Timothy Madden to life in prison without parole.

Though the Doolin family can be assured Timothy Madden with spend the rest of his life behind bars, the toll it took on the them will take a lifetime to heal from.

In court Wednesday, Gabbi's mom Amy Doolin recalled the moment she was told she would never see her daughter again saying, "And I saw the ambulance behind the baseball field. I ran to get her, but I was stopped by the paramedics. I said, 'I want to see my baby' and they said, 'No, Ms. Doolin you can't go down there.' I was crying and asking, 'Please let me go to my baby.' They said 'We're doing all we can do.' I hit my knees crying out loud, 'God, please let my baby be okay, please' and then they came to me and said, 'I'm sorry, but she's gone.' The hardest words I've ever heard in my life, the most gut-wrenching moment of my life. I wailed and I screamed, 'No, I want my baby, God, please no I want my baby.'"

In the moments leading up to Judge Crocker reading her sentencing, she commented on Timothy Madden's behavior saying there is no doubt he is guilty of the crimes against Gabbi Doolin.

"You know, I've observed Mr. Madden through all of these proceedings and not one time have I observed once ounce of remorse, not once have I observed one ounce of fear. I, too, have watched him come in and smile and smirk and blow kisses and slouch in his chair as if this were somehow happening to somebody else. But the reality is this court accepts the commonwealth's plea, he'll be moved immediately from where he is to maximum security prison housed with other offenders who have committed similar heinous crimes. Whether or not ultimately the department of corrections can keep him safe in that environment remains to be seen."

The Doolin family told 13 News Wednesday's sentencing was about Gabbi and justice was served.