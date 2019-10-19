Ending The Weekend On A Mild Note

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Saturday, October 18, 2019

After a cloudy day for WKU Homecoming, the clouds will stick around through the night with some patchy fog. Sunday gets mild as highs climb into the mid 70's. Clouds break away into the afternoon. A strong system arrives Monday with potential for possibly severe thunderstorms and heavy rainfall along with gusty winds. Cooler air arrives by Tuesday and for much of the end of next week.

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

TONIGHT: Cloudy, Patchy Fog

Low 53, winds CALM

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny and Warm

High 75, Low 62, winds S-6

MONDAY: Strong To Severe Storms Early and Into Midday

High 73, Low 47, winds S-17, G: 30

