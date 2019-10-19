Ending The Weekend On A Mild Note

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -- WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast
Prepared by Justin Hobbs
Saturday, October 18, 2019
After a cloudy day for WKU Homecoming, the clouds will stick around through the night with some patchy fog. Sunday gets mild as highs climb into the mid 70's. Clouds break away into the afternoon. A strong system arrives Monday with potential for possibly severe thunderstorms and heavy rainfall along with gusty winds. Cooler air arrives by Tuesday and for much of the end of next week.
Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...
TONIGHT: Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Low 53, winds CALM
SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny and Warm
High 75, Low 62, winds S-6
MONDAY: Strong To Severe Storms Early and Into Midday
High 73, Low 47, winds S-17, G: 30
