Enforcing executive orders can vary by county, out-of state-travel ban difficult to enforce

The governor has signed almost two dozen executive orders in Kentucky since the first coronavirus case on March 6.

One of the more notable orders was the out of state travel ban order. Many asked the question of how this would be enforced at the Tennessee-Kentucky border. However, Gov. Beshear has said he relies on the citizens to make the right decision on this.

"The reality is the only way that we're going to get people to do the right thing is because they agree to. Because they see it as their duty and they know that their actions can harm other people," said Gov. Beshear in a March 30 press conference.

Simpson County says it is hard to explain it is difficult to enforce this particular order, especially controlling people who come in.

"We can't even tell Tennessee residents - you just can't come up here," said Simpson County Judge Executive, Mason Barnes. "I mean we could put out the order as the governor did, but that hasn't stopped the traffic from out of state coming into Simpson County to do retail business."

Meanwhile, the overall enforcement of the orders really varies by counties. Simpson County, for example, has issued several similar orders that align with the governor's state orders. This is done to reinforce the necessity of making the right decisions.

"To try to what I would call, double-down, on what the governor is requiring or requesting we do," said Barnes.

One of their orders that prohibits pubic gatherings is allowed to be enforced by law enforcement.

"We authorized the local law enforcement to disperse any such public gathering and even site individuals that would refuse to comply with that order," said Barnes.

While Kentucky has issued 20 orders since March 6, Tennessee has issued 13, according to the Council of State Governments' website. Their first one being on March 12 which was six days after Kentucky's first executive order due to the pandemic.