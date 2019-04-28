Enjoy The Warmth To Start The Week

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -- WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast
Prepared by Justin Hobbs
Sunday, April 28, 2019
Sunshine stuck around for the day on Sunday but, temperatures were on the cooler side. However, as we head into the new week a warm boundary moves through bringing our temperatures back into the 80's for much of your week. We will see clouds on the increase into the week but we will enjoy dry conditions until midweek. The next chance for showers and thunderstorms rolls in late Wednesday and into the day on Thursday with temperature backing away from the 80's once the system moves through.
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Low 50, winds Calm
MONDAY: Partly Sunny, Breezy & Warmer
High 83, Low 59, winds SW-14, G-30
TUESDAY: Partly Sunny, Breezy & Warmer
High 85, Low 64, winds S-10
