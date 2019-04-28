Enjoy The Warmth To Start The Week

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Sunday, April 28, 2019

Sunshine stuck around for the day on Sunday but, temperatures were on the cooler side. However, as we head into the new week a warm boundary moves through bringing our temperatures back into the 80's for much of your week. We will see clouds on the increase into the week but we will enjoy dry conditions until midweek. The next chance for showers and thunderstorms rolls in late Wednesday and into the day on Thursday with temperature backing away from the 80's once the system moves through.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy

Low 50, winds Calm

MONDAY: Partly Sunny, Breezy & Warmer

High 83, Low 59, winds SW-14, G-30

TUESDAY: Partly Sunny, Breezy & Warmer

High 85, Low 64, winds S-10

