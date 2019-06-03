Entertain Glasgow and TJ Samson Regional Hospital to host 'Groove and Glow' hot air balloon event

Entertain Glasgow announced some exciting news that you'll soon see in the air.

In collaboration with TJ Samson Regional Hospital on Saturday September 21st the Glasgow Airport will host 'Groove and Glow'.

The event will allow participants to ride a hot air balloon around town.

The event kicks off TJ Samson's 90th birthday.

"We want to help celebrate, this is our 90th year as a hospital. For us, again, celebrating your birthday with a lot of balloons in the air that's exactly what we plan on doing and that's what we're going to do." said TJ Samson Hospital CEO, Neil Thornbury.

Thornbury said he's thankful for Glasgow Airport and the community for supporting the hospital.