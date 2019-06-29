Entertain Glasgow presents Tubes, Tunes & BBQ at Beaver Creek Park

For the second year, Entertain Glasgow presented Tubes, Tunes & BBQ at Beaver Creek Park.

The event began with tubing down Beaver Creek at 2:00 p.m. Saturday followed by dozens of activities.

Several local bands performed on stage all day accompanied by various food trucks. A rock climbing wall, waters slides, and games were also an addition to the event.

This year, a corn hole tournament brought several people of all ages to compete and even had some Glasgow Police cadets participating.

The Entertain Glasgow committee says there were about a thousand more people in attendance this year than last.

"We like to have the opportunity to show off the park system so we like to have all of the entertainment here, we like to have the food vendors here, we obviously like to have all of the citizens of Glasgow come out and enjoy the park," said Brandon Judd, event committee member.

The event ended with a twenty-minute firework show from Big T's Fireworks for an early 4th of July celebration.