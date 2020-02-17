Erin Burch's 3rd Grade Clas

The JA Classroom of the Week is Erin Burch’s 3rd grade class at Jennings Creek Elementary. Her class was led by JA Volunteer Angela Galloway who is an Associate Professor of Mathematics at Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College. The 3rd grade Junior Achievement program is titled “JA Our City” and it introduces students to the characteristics of cities and how cities are shaped by zoning. Students also learn about the importance of money to a city; how financial institutions help businesses and city residents; and how the media is an integral part of a city's life. Students learn the role of an entrepreneur by exploring what it takes to open a restaurant. Angela’s favorite part of volunteering for JA is meeting new kids in the community and teaching them topics that can use in the future. She also said, “Each time I have done JA, I have had a great experience. The students are so fun to interact with and they enjoy learning the real life lessons we are teaching.”

About Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky (JASCKY)

Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky served 9 counties and reached over 12,700 students during the 2018-2019 year. Junior Achievement is the world's largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches 4.8 million students per year in more than 100 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.6 million students served by operations over 100 other countries worldwide. For more information on Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky please visit www.jaforkids.com.