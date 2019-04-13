Escaped inmate from Green River Correctional Complex captured in Warren County

Officials say Charles Pedigo, an escaped inmate from Green River Correctional Complex in Central City, Kentucky, has now been captured in Warren County.

According to the correctional complex, Pedigo walked away from the prison's minimum-security unit on Wednesday.

Kentucky State Police say Pedigo was located at a home early Saturday morning on H E Johnson Road, after the homeowner called police, saying there was a man on her front porch trying to quiet her dogs.

According to the Warren County Sheriff's Office, deputies arrested Pedigo after locating him.

Pedigo is now in the Warren County Regional Jail.