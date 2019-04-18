Essity volunteers get an early start on Earth Day

Updated: Thu 7:31 AM, Apr 18, 2019

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -- A team of volunteers from Essity will get a head start on Earth day by cleaning up a local park.

On Thursday morning Weldon Peete Park on River Street will get some extra love as volunteers will be doing a variety of activities including picking up trash from the park areas, bicycles trails, and removing weeds.

Essity, is a global hygiene and health company.

A spokesperson from Essity says they have a major commitment to sustainability, and the Bowling Green team participates in Earth Day activities each year.

 
