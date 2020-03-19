Kentucky bride postpones April wedding due to the COVID-19 mandate

Events are being canceled and postponed across America some of which have been weddings.

Laney Meredith and Caleb Deweese were set to get married on April 4th just two weeks away, but due to the mandate by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(CDC) of no more than 10 in a gathering those plans have changed.

"It's hard to come to terms with you know two weeks before the wedding having to postpone everything and talk to our families and friends and have the tough conversations but it’s been a lot of positive reactions to our decisions and I think that it’s best," said Laney Meredith

This bride like many others has been planning tis milestone event for months.

"I went to New York, I went to Kleinfeld to pick out the wedding dress I have pretty much had like the dream setting of wedding planning. We’ve got every detail down to the plates, to the chargers, to the napkins and the forks, the cake everything has been planned so detailed but it’s been such an incredible experience. It is just devastating that it’s going to have to be put out a little bit longer," said Meredith.

Laney is continuing to stay hopeful and looking to her faith in this challenging time.

“The most important thing is just to stay close to your family and find support from god. Get on your knees and pray about it because I know that there is a reason behind each one of these events being canceled and we may not know it now but we can look back at this and say we made it through this and we are stronger than ever. So I think that we all need to vine together and find support from each other and lift each other up so that we can get through this together," said Meredith

Bride to be Laney added that while these are trying times we should all remember to take care of our health and stay calm.