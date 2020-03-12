Ex-Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning freed from jail

A federal judge has released Chelsea Manning from a jail outside the nation’s capital, ending roughly a year of incarceration that the former Army intelligence analyst served for refusing to testify to a grand jury.

U.S. District Judge Anthony Trenga ordered Manning’s release Thursday from an Alexandria, Virginia, jail after prosecutors reported the grand jury that subpoenaed her had disbanded.

The judge left in place more than $250,000 in fines he imposed for her refusal to appear before the grand jury, which is investigating WikiLeaks.

Manning’s lawyers said they were relieved at her release.

They say she attempted suicide Wednesday at the jail.

