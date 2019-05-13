UPDATE: Ex-Cave City Police Chief speaking at City Council Meeting

13 News' Madison Martin in covering the Cave City City Council meeting at which ex-Cave City Police Chief Terrill Riley is speaking. Riley was recently fired by Mayor Dwayne Hatcher for allegedly not fulfilling his obligations.

Madison reports:

People are approaching the podium after a council member asked why there were so many in attendance.

Terrill Riley has approached the podium and is now reading of the memorandum given to him in January by Mayor Hatcher. Riley says he believed he fulfilled those obligations. Some on the council are now voicing approval of Riley in spite of the Mayor’s decision.

Community members are saying since Chief Riley’s termination, Caverna Elementary has lost their school resource officer. Mayor says they’re not pulling the SRO, but there’s been some shifting around. One councilman said they ought to figure out a full time SRO for the school tomorrow.