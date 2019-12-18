Ex-Miss Kentucky admits to trading sexual photos with teen

A former Miss Kentucky who worked as a teacher in West Virginia has admitted to exchanging sexual photos with a 15-year-old student.

News outlets report 29-year-old Ramsey BethAnn Bearse pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of possessing material depicting minors in sexually explicit conduct. She told the court that she made a mistake when talking with the teen on Snapchat last year. She said the initial photo was an accident. She faces up to two years in prison when sentenced in January. She's currently out of custody on bond. She was crowned Miss Kentucky in 2014 under her maiden name of Carpenter.

