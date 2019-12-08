Exclusive sneak peak at the new Anna's Greek Restaurant in Downtown Bowling Green

Five years ago the owners of Anna's Greek Restaurant purchased an old run down church in Downtown Bowling Green. Finally after years of restorations they are opening their doors for the public.

"Well it's night and day. We had people that have previously been here. They came and got a tour and they could not believe themselves. The only expression was like 'wow how is it possible? who has done it? how did it get to this level? we could not believe that this could be done to this building'," said Vilson Qehaja, owner.

This is not the first Anna's Greek restaurant in Bowling Green but it will now be the biggest.

"We traveled across the United States believe it or not--east coast, west coast throughout and nothing felt like home like Bowling Green," added Qehaja

Now 1202 State Street is Anna's Greek restaurant's new home.

"We are opening Wednesday. We are going to run Thursday, and then on Friday and Saturday we have a couple of small events and then we will reset again for Monday," said Vilson Qehaja, owner.

"So Monday you can make a reservation still, we still have books for reservations. We are calling people confirming all of our reservations. Later on we have an automated system that pretty much books everything and confirms everything via email," added Qehaja.

"This time we are doing all the confirmations on the phone but we welcome everyone in Bowling green to come and try the old Anna's Restaurant with a new feel Downtown Bowling Green," added Qehaja.

They do still take walk-ins. but if you don't want a long wait a reservation is the way to go.

Also, Anna's Greek Restaurant is still hiring if you are on the look out for a new job.