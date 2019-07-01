Expanded telehealth services begin for Kentuckians

The Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Human Services is announcing the official start of expanded telehealth services for Kentuckians.

Telehealth services allow patients to remain in their homes and connect to health providers through electronic forms of communication, like video conference.

Patients can schedule telehealth visits by contacting their providers in the same way they would to schedule an in-person visit.

The expanded services come after the General Assembly passed Senate Bill 112, which seeks to expand access to telehealth services, especially for Medicaid patients. Providers of telehealth services no longer have to be certified by a telehealth board.

“Our recent expansion in telehealth represents our commitment to expanding access to health care for all Medicaid beneficiaries, especially those located in our most rural communities,” said Carol Steckel, Commissioner of the Department for Medicaid Services. “I believe that this effort is just the beginning,”

The CHFS said the Kentucky telehealth program is developing a website to provide more information on telehealth, which should be available later in July.