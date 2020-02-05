Expect Off And On Showers Today

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -- WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast
Prepared by Justin Hobbs
Wednesday, February 5, 2020
**FLOOD WATCH UNTIL 6AM THURSDAY FOR MUCH OF SOUTH-CENTRAL KY**
We caught a break in the rain this morning but more rain will return for the late morning and afternoon. A frontal system will meander over our region through Thursday night, sending more waves of rain our way. Additional rainfall of 1-2" is possible before this system moves out Friday morning. With colder air returning near week's end, the rain may mix with or even briefly change to a little light snow before ending late Thursday night. A new system arrives with rain possibly mixed with snow Saturday before a dry Sunday. Warmer readings return early next week, but do do rain chances.
Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...
WEDNESDAY: Breezy & Cooler, Periods of Rain
High 51, Low 46 winds NE-10
THURSDAY: Cloudy and Cool, Showers Possible
High 49, Low 32 winds NW-8
FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy and Colder
High 41, Low 32, winds W-11
