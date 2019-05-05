Expectant Parent Fair gives dozens of resources to expecting parents and families

Is it any wonder new moms and dads often feel overwhelmed? Being a new parent is far from easy. Expecting parents and even experienced parents can all use a little support.

At Sunday's Expectant Parent Fair in Bowling Green, people got the opportunity to check out a variety of exhibits, vendors, and educational resources at The Medical Center.

Questions varied from what to do about diaper rash, to how to get their baby to sleep through the night, and as of lately, the importance of vaccinations.

"I'm due in three weeks so it was definitely something I wanted to research from the time that I found out I was pregnant until now," said Paige Donnelly, who is expecting her first child.

The fair was packed full of expecting mothers, fathers, and even grandparents to gather the necessary information to best care for their new baby, while providing some entertainment for the siblings like face painting and balloons.

"Lots of booths set up, lots of informational sessions that are available and stuff and it is just so important for the community to know that this is a resource," said Pediatrician Debra Sowell.

Registered nurses held Q and A's with those concerned about breastfeeding, CPR, and even the resources provided by a certified nurse midwife.

"We provide prenatal care for patients, so that's going to be all your visits during the pregnancy to check on you and the baby and makes sure everything is healthy. We also manage labor and birth at the hospital here at The Medical Center," said Heather Finney, a certified nurse midwife.

Even those who are expecting their second or third child said they were looking forward to learning what the fair had to offer.

"With the other two being girls and this is a boy, I really don't know what to expect. So, I'm hoping to get some information about that as well," said Jonna Thomas.

"I'm a first time mom and I really wanted to come just to find out things that I didn't already know. There is a lot of support here for breastfeeding and I wasn't aware of anything that, so that was something I wanted to learn a little bit more about," said Donnelly.

The fair also gave away a year's worth supply of diapers to give to one of the expecting mothers.

"The most important part is as prepared as they can be, the more happy they're going to be with their experience and they're going to feel more comfortable when they do get here and get home and spend those first couple nights by themselves," said Sowell.

"My biggest goal in life is to be the best mom that I can be so anything that I can do that is in my community to support that, I'm going to do," said Donnelly.

For more information on these resources click here.

