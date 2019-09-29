Expecting Record Breaking Heat

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast



Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Sunday, September 29, 2019

Summer still does not want to let go as we approached near record temperatures Sunday. We are likely to see several record highs fall early next week (specifically Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday), with a new all-time mark for October likely to be established Tuesday. It will be late next week before readings finally cool off. Rain is badly needed, but chances for seeing it remain very slim through next week. Drought conditions and burn bans will continue for some time.

TONIGHT: A Few Passing Clouds

Low 68, winds CALM

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny, Record Heat Expected

High 96, Low 68, winds SW-5

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Record Heat Expected

High 97, Low 69, winds SW-5

