Expecting The 80's This Weekend

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Friday, May 1, 2020

High pressure settled in today allowing for clear skies today and that does continue into our night hours.After a mild evening tonight, temperatures will rebound all the way to near 80 this weekend! Saturday looks dry before the chance of showers and thunderstorms resurfaces Sunday.Unsettled weather continues into the middle of next week, with temperatures trending cooler down the stretch.

Be Weather Ready by downloading the WBKO Weather App from Google Play and the App Store:

CLICK HERE

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear & Warm

Low 51, winds NW-8

SATURDAY Mostly Sunny, Warmer

High 81, Low 63, winds SW-10

SUNDAY: Increasing Clouds, Breezy, Showers/Storms Late

High 79, Low 58, winds SW-11

b>Hour-by-Hour and 7-day Forecast at WBKO.com/weather

24 Hour First Alert WeatherPhone 270-467-0373

AAASystems WeatherCam Network wbko.com/weather/cams

